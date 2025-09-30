Netflix India gets nine nominations at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Netflix India has secured nine nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) for their shows including “Black Warrant” and “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”.

The nominees will now go on to represent India and compete in the Grand Awards, across the APAC region, in December 2024 in Singapore.

“The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan” and “Modern Masters – SS Rajamouli” are also nominated.

“Black Warrant” led the tally with five nominations across key categories — Best Promo or Trailer, Best Editing (Tanya Chhabria), Best Sound (Kunal Sharma), Best Screenplay (Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay), Best Cinematography (Saumyananda Sahi), and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Zahan Kapoor), the streamer said in a release.

“Modern Masters – SS Rajamouli” was nominated for Best Documentary Programme (One-Off), while “The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan” earned a nod for Best Documentary (Series).

“IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” was recognised for Best VFX, credited to Dipen Bhaskar and Vivek Dey.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “We are so excited and humbled to be acknowledged for such a diverse range of stories and genres, representative of our series slate. It is a testimony to the amazing work our partners bring to life together with us.

“What makes this even more special is seeing both our seasoned creators and emerging talent as well as those who work behind the scenes, receive this recognition. This is Indian creativity at its finest, and we couldn't be prouder to support these voices.” Actor Zahan Kapoor, who received a nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Sunil Gupta in Black Warrant, said, “Being a part of ‘Black Warrant’ has been an unforgettable journey, and to be recognised by the Asian Academy Creative Awards for this role feels truly surreal.

"Portraying Sunil Gupta, a man who spent decades within the walls of Tihar Jail, bearing witness to the lives and last moments of death row inmates, was a profound and humbling experience.” Crediting Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh and shows’ writers, Kapoor said it was a once in a lifetime role for him.

Sameer Nair, MD of Applause Entertainment, said, “Black Warrant has been a truly special journey for all of us, and these numerous nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards are both humbling and gratifying..." “We’re immensely proud that Black Warrant secured the most National Wins this year, and are looking forward to the Gala Awards in December, where the show will represent India in so many prestigious categories.” At the 2024 edition, Netflix India received nominations for “Amar Singh Chamkila”, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, “The Railway Men” and “The Hunt For Veeruppan”. PTI BK SKY SKY