Netflix India wins 26 awards at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023

Mumbai: Netflix India emerged as a big winner at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 last evening, bagging 26 awards.

Advertisment

Its diverse slate of series and films garnered widespread acclaim, with many of its productions being recognised for their compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and exceptional direction.

The series winner list includes “Best Series” for Scoop, “Best Series Critics” for Trial By Fire, “Best Director Critics” for Randeep Jha (Kohrra), “Best Actor Series” for Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra) and Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire), “Best Actor Series Critics” for Karishma Tanna (Scoop), “Best Supporting Actor” for Barun Sobti (Kohrra) and Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime S2). The films’ winner list has “Best Film Critics” for Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories) And Vasan Bala (Monica O My Darling), “Best Actor Film Critics” for Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), “Best Actor- Web Original Film” for Alia Bhatt (Darlings), “Best Supporting Actor” for Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings). The list also mentioned “Popular Choice Award- Best Short Film” for Soul-Kadhi under the Take Ten Initiative.

Several other Netflix films, Darlings, Monica O My Darling, Qala, and series, Scoop, Kohrra won accolades across technical categories like “Best Production Design,” “Best original story,” “Best Adapted Screenplay,” “Best Original Screenplay,” “Best Cinematographer,” “Best Dialogue,” “Best Editing,” “Best Background Music,” and “Best Sound Design.”

Advertisment

Below is the entire list of Netflix India wins 2023:

BEST SERIES - SCOOP

BEST SERIES, CRITICS' - TRIAL BY FIRE

BEST FILM, CRITICS’ - KONKONA SEN SHARMA (LUST STORIES) and VASAN BALA (MONICA O MY DARLING)

Advertisment

BEST DIRECTOR, CRITICS' - RANDEEP JHA (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA - SUVINDER VICKY (KOHRRA)

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA - RAJSHRI DESHPANDE (TRIAL BY FIRE)

Advertisment

BEST ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE), CRITICS': DRAMA - KARISHMA TANNA (SCOOP) shared with SONAKSHI SINHA (DAHAAD)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (MALE): DRAMA - BARUN SOBTI (KOHRRA)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, SERIES (FEMALE): DRAMA - TILLOTAMA SHOME (DELHI CRIME SEASON 2)

Advertisment

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS' (MALE): FILM - RAJKUMMAR RAO (MONICA O MY DARLING)

BEST ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE) - ALIA BHATT (DARLINGS)

BEST ACTOR, CRITICS' (FEMALE): FILM - SANYA MALHOTRA (KATHAL) shared with SHARMILA TAGORE (GULMOHAR)

Advertisment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, WEB ORIGINAL FILM (FEMALE) - AMRUTA SUBHASH (LUST STORIES 2) and SHEFALI SHAH (DARLINGS)

BEST ORIGINAL STORY, SERIES - GUNJIT CHOPRA, DIGGI SISODIA (KOHRRA)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, SERIES - GUNJIT CHOPRA, SUDIP SHARMA, AND DIGGI SISODIA (KOHRRA)

BEST ORIGINAL DIALOGUE, SERIES - KARAN VYAS (SCOOP)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY, SERIES - MRUNMAYEE LAGOO, MIRAT TRIVEDI AND ANU SINGH CHOUDHARY (SCOOP)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - JASMEET K REEN, PARVEEZ SHEIKH (DARLINGS) shared with RAHUL V. CHITTELLA & ARPITA MUKHERJEE (GULMOHAR)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - SWAPNIL SONAWANE (MONICA, O MY DARLING)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - MEENAL AGARWAL (QALA)

BEST EDITING (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - NITIN BAID (DARLINGS)

BEST BACKGROUND MUSIC (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - ACHINT THAKKAR (MONICA, O MY DARLING)

BEST SOUND DESIGN (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) - ANIRBAN SENGUPTA (DARLINGS)

POPULAR CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM - SOUL-KADHI, TAKE TEN INITIATIVE