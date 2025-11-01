Netflix inks partnership with YRF, to stream classics including ‘DDLJ’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Chandni’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Streamer Netflix on Saturday announced a collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to bring a selection of the studio's popular titles to audiences around the world.

Under the partnership, a curated line-up of YRF films will roll out in phases to mark special occasions, festivals and cinematic milestones, allowing fans in over 190 countries to enjoy the studio’s celebrated works.

To mark superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, nine of his most memorable films -- including "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Mohabbatein", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Veer-Zaara" and "Chak De! India" -- will begin streaming from Saturday.

Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters -- "Ek Tha Tiger", "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai" -- will be available from December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday.

From November 14, audiences can revisit YRF classics such as "Chandni", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Vijay", "Lamhe" and "Silsila".

A collection of actor Ranveer Singh’s popular titles -- "Band Baaja Baaraat", "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl", "Kill Dil", "Befikre" and "Gunday" -- will stream from December 5.

Perfect for the festive season, 34 more films including "Bunty Aur Babli", "Hum Tum", "Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic", "Mujhse Dosti Karoge" and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" will be released between December 12 and 28, with two new titles premiering daily.

The celebration will extend into 2026, starting with the "Dhoom" trilogy from November 28 and the "Mardaani" series from January 22.

A special Valentine’s week collection, featuring romantic favourites like "Saathiya", "Ishaqzaade", "Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Salaam Namaste", will debut on February 7.

“For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

“Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated," he added.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said the collaboration marks “a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix”.

“From 'The Romantics', which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of YRF, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we’re deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity and emotion of Indian storytelling,” she added. PTI RB RB RB