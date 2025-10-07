Netflix partners with IICT & FICCI to develop creative tech talent in India

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to develop the next generation of creative-technology talent in India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames here.

As per the pact, the streaming platform will leverage the Netflix fund for creative equity to offer scholarships to select students identified in collaboration with IICT.

The Netflix fund for creative equity is a dedicated effort to create opportunities for underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sector, according to a press release.

Netflix will participate in three of IICT’s national councils: the R&D council, the academic council, and the industry development council, bringing together leading voices from academia, industry, and policy to help shape India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem.

Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, Netflix India, said the main purpose of this partnership is to strengthen India’s AVGC sector.

“By nurturing world-class talent, IICT aims to serve as a catalyst for India’s digital economy empowering youth and enhancing the nation’s creative capabilities. Together, we aim to equip every aspiring creator with the tools and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment,” Kaul said in a statement.

Dr Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, said the collaboration with Netflix and FICCI is a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and the creative industry.

“By providing our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices, we are equipping the next generation of storytellers and technologists to thrive in India’s dynamic AVGC-XR ecosystem,” Deoskar said.

Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, added, “FICCI is proud to facilitate this collaboration, which will not only strengthen India’s position as a global hub for creative technologies but also nurture future-ready talent, drive innovation, and create pathways for sustainable growth in the sector” PTI KKP RB RB