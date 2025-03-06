Netflix pulls plug on Noah Centineo's 'The Recruit' after two seasons

Los Angeles: Spy drama series "The Recruit", starring Noah Centineo in the lead, has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons.

The cancellation comes more than a month after the show's second season premiere on the OTT platform, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was shared by Centineo's co-star Colton Dunn on social media.

"'The Recruit' has been cancelled y'all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!” he posted.

The spy series, which started in December 2022, featured Centineo as Owen Hedricks, a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in international conflicts with dangerous parties after an asset tries to expose her relationship to the agency.

In season two, which debuted on January 30, Hendricks was immediately thrust back into all the action, but this time in Seoul, South Korea.

"The Recruit" was created by Alexi Hawley. It also starred Aarti Mann, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Fivel Stewart, Angel Parker, Kaylah Zander and Teo Yoo.