Netflix renews 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' for season 3

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix on Monday announced that "America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" will return for season 3 in 2026.

The American sports docuseries follows the official cheer squad of the National Football League's Dallas Cowboys. From auditions to training camp, the series follows the personal struggles of cheerleaders and documents their time on the NFL season, according to the official logline.

The streamer shared the update via a video of the cheerleaders with the documentary crew.

"Officially present and seated for AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3!!! Coming 2026," read the caption to the post.

Senior director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell are set to return, with the newly formed 2025 squad, with auditions and training camp for the 2025 season officially wrapped.

Emmy winner Greg Whiteley will return to direct and executivelu produce alongside producers Adam Leibowitz for One Potato Productions, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard for Boardwalk Pictures, Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans for Campfire Studios. PTI SMR BK BK