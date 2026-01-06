Netflix renews Kunal Kemmu's 'Single Papa' for season two

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Streaming platform Netflix has renewed its comedy-drama series "Single Papa", led by Kunal Kemmu, for the second season.

Netflix shared the announcement with a post on Instagram handle on Monday. "Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai. Watch 'Single Papa': Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix," read the caption.

The renewal comes after the response to the first season of the show, which released on the streamer on December 12.

Alongside Kemmu, "Single Papa" also featured Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza among others.

“We’ve been so touched by the love 'Single Papa' has received. Seeing people laugh, feel, and open up to the conversations the show has sparked around parenting, adoption and love, has meant everything to us. The fact that it’s been trending globally for two weeks since release, and became No. 1 in India so quickly, reminds us why we tell these stories - because honest, simple emotions still connect deeply," Tanya Bami, series head, of Netflix India said in a statement "We’re so grateful that 'Single Papa' has resonated as a true family entertainer. We can’t wait to continue this journey with Season 2, bringing even more heart, humour and warmth to audiences everywhere," she added.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan serving as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.