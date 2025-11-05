Netflix renews 'Nobody Wants This' for third season

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (PTI) Netflix renewed its popular romance comedy "Nobody Wants This", led by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, for a third season on Wednesday.

The romantic drama follows an agnostic podcaster Joanne (Bell) and a rabbi Noah (Brody) as they fall in love and figure out how to make their relationship work.

It also stars Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister, Morgan; Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother, Sasha; and Jackie Tohn as Noah’s sister-in-law, Esther.

The announcement, made through Netflix's official Instagram page, features a video where Bell video calls her castmates to inform them of the renewal.

"@kristenanniebell surprises the cast of NOBODY WANTS THIS with the news that the show will officially return for season 3," read Netflix's caption to the post.

"I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show... It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!" said creator Erin Foster in a release.

"We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of Nobody Wants This," showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said.

"This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience," they added.

The second season of the show released on October 23 and even featured a cameo from Brody's real life partner, "Gossip Girl" star Leighton Meester.