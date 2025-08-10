Netflix renews 'One Piece' for season 3

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix announced the renewal of its live-action manga adaptation "One Piece" ahead of the premiere of the second season.

The streamer announced the news at One Piece Day celebration at Tokyo that the pirate adventure will be returning for a third season while unveiling the first look of season two.

According to a press release, production on the third season will begin in Cape Town, South Africa later this year, with Ian Stokes set to join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series, the show follows a pirate, Monkey D Luffy as he sails across the seas with his Straw Hats crew.

"Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s mysterious treasure, the One Piece," reads the official logline.

The show stars Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Morgan Davies and Lera Abova. The second season is set to release on Netflix in 2026.

Additional executive producers for the series include Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda.