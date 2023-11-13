Netflix renews survival drama Series 'Kaala Paani’ for S2

Mumbai: Survival drama series "Kaala Paani" has been renewed for a second season, streaming platform Netflix announced on Monday.

The series is described as a “a grounded story about the fight for survival and questions audiences on how far they would go to survive."

"Kaala Paani" comes from Sameer Saxena, who had directed “Jaadugar”. He serves as a showrunner and co-director on the project.

The season one, which premiered last month, starred Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. It was set in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Saxena said the team is thrilled to dive into the world of "Kaala Paani" once again.

"'Kaala Paani' has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has in maintaining our ecological balance. Partnering with Netflix to tell a story like this only strengthens our faith in good storytelling getting its due. As we gear up for Season 2 of Kaala Paani, we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the character journeys from where we left off," he said in a statement.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said "Kaala Paani" has received an overwhelming response and they are excited about the sophomore season.

"Seeing fans connect with the show and the characters is a true testament to the power of unique storytelling and their inclination to have distinct voices on-screen. We're pleased to be able to take that leap with Sameer, Biswa and Amit and we can't wait to bring our viewers another riveting chapter from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with an all new season of Kaala Paani, only on Netflix,” Bami said.

The makers are yet to share the plot and cast details of the second season.