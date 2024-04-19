Netflix renews 'The Witcher' for fifth and final season

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Popular fantasy drama show "The Witcher" will conclude with its fifth season, streaming service Netflix has announced.

The show's final season will be filmed back-to-back with its fourth season, which has officially begun production, the company said in a press release on Thursday evening.

The upcoming season four will see actor Liam Hemsworth taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, who played the part in the initial three chapters.

Based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent".

It explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

According to Netflix, seasons four and five will adapt the remaining of Sapkowski’s books, "Baptism of Fire", "The Tower of the Swallow" and "Lady of the Lake".

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.

"If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again," read the logline for season four.

Co-starring Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, "The Witcher" is created and showrun by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of 'The Witcher' with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends," Hissrich said.

The ensemble cast of "The Witcher" also includes Laurence Fishburne, Eamon Farren, Anna Shaffer, Mimi M Khayisa, Cassie Clare, Mahesh Jadu, Meng’er Zhang, Graham McTavish, and Sharlto Copley. PTI RB RB