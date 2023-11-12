Netflix series '3 Body Problem' to debut in March 2024

Los Angeles, Nov 12 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix has set its upcoming series "3 Body Problem" for release on March 21, 2024.

Netflix shared the release date of the show as part of its Geeked Week promotional campaign.

The streamer also unveiled an exclusive clip of the eight-episode series, developed by "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Based on the international bestselling book trilogy of the same title by Chinese Liu Cixin, the show is described as a thrilling story that "redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and genre-bending high stakes".

"A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history," the official plotline read.

The ensemble cast includes Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Eiza Gonzalez and Liam Cunningham.

Benioff, Weiss and Woo have written and executive produced the series alongside Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu and Xiasong Gao. PTI RB IJT