Netflix sets December premiere for 'Squid Game' season 2, final season to arrive in 2025

New Delhi: Superhit Korean survival drama series "Squid Game" will be back with its second season on December 26, streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Netflix also revealed that the third and final season of the global sensation, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, will premiere in 2025 The upcoming season comes from Hwang, who also directed, wrote, and executive produced the first chapter which was a runaway hit for the streamer when it released in September 2021.

Korean star Lee Jung-jae, who played Song Gi-hun aka player no 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who essayed the mysterious character of The Frontman, will reprise their roles. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will also return.

In a press release, Netflix said the announcement came with an exciting teaser of a track race, not for a medal, but for survival.

"As bodies fall, the Frontman prepares the audience for the real game about to begin. So make sure you have your player numbers in place and the odds in your favor, as you join Gi-Hun in his return to the games once again," it read.

The much-awaited second season is set three years after the events of the Squid Game, a contest where 456 players, all of them in deep financial debt, were brought to a secret play to play a deadly children’s game for a chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize.

Now, Gi-Hun aka Player 456, the winner of Squid Game, is determined to find the people behind the sport and put an end to their vicious competition.

"Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it," according to the official synopsis.

Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an are the new additions to the cast.

"Squid Game" season two is produced by Firstman Studio with Kim Ji-yeon also serving as an executive producer along with Hwang.

Its season one released on September 17, 2021 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

It also starred Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

Hwang made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.