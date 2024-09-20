Entertainment

Netflix sets season 7 of 'Black Mirror'; Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti to star

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
To Kill A Tiger Netflix

Los Angeles: Charlie Brooker's satirical anthology series will return with its seventh season, featuring a new star-studded cast of Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti and Rashida Jones.

Created and show run by Brooker, "Black Mirror" is sci-fi show, which is set in a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

The six-episode season is currently in production by streaming service Netflix.

“You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional," Brooker said at the event.

“We have evolved to a place where it's kind of OG Black Mirror this season. So it's all sci-fi, techno-dystopia," he added.

The cast for season seven also includes Milanka Brooks, Patsy Ferran, Lewis Gribben, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson and Harriet Walter.

Brooker teased that one of the six chapters from the new installment will be a sequel to "USS Callister", the Emmy-winning episode from season four.

Milioti, Simpson, Magnussen and Brooks had featured in the space-ship themed episode along with Jesse Plemons and Michaela Coel.

“Fans of the show will recognize the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing. We’ve done a sequel for the first time in 'Black Mirror' history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of a episode, and I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human," Brooker said.

The seventh season of "Black Mirror" will stream on Netflix in 2025.

Netflix India Netflix movie Netflix Netflix film Netflix crime series Crime Series in Netflix Netflix originals Netflix documentary
Subscribe