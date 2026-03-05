Netflix sets season two of courtroom comedy 'Maamla Legal Hai' for April 3 release

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Popular courtroom comedy series "Maamla Legal Hai" will return for its second season on Netflix on April 3, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the new season promises another round of chaotic and humorous cases from the fictional Patparganj District Court, blending satire with everyday courtroom drama.

The series features actor-politician Ravi Kishan as lawyer VD Tyagi and also stars Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi and Anjum Batra. The upcoming season will introduce actors Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav to the ensemble cast.

Showrun by Sameer Saxena and directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is based on characters and a world created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal.

The second season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal Anejal leading the writing team.

In the second season, Kishan’s character Tyagi has graduated to becoming a judge. The actor said he was overwhelmed by the response to the first season and is excited to return to the role.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season of Maamla Legal Hai. This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done. Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai, par tareeka bilkul hatke (Here, every case is serious, but the approach is completely unconventional).

"I can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the madness of Patparganj District Court. Like we said in the first season: 'Yeh Vakeel sirf coat ke kaale hain, dil ke nahi'. (These lawyers only wear black coats, but their hearts aren’t black.)," he said in a statement.

The makers said the new season will continue to explore quirky, often absurd legal battles inspired by everyday situations, while retaining the humour and warmth that made the first instalment popular among viewers. PTI RB RB RB