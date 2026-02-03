Netflix unveils teaser of IAF Kargil drama series ''Operation Safed Sagar''

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Streamer Netflix on Tuesday shared a teaser of its upcoming series "Operation Safed Sagar", an untold saga about the Indian Air Force during the Kargil war.

Actors Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill headlines the show, which is rooted in true events and captures a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War and the extraordinary courage of the Indian Air Force during one of its most daring missions.

Shergill said the makers gave tried their best to remain authenticto the story.

"This show is true to the soul of the story and tried to be as real as possible, that's what I felt while I read the script and even when I was shooting for it," the actor said at the Netflix slate announcement event.

Siddharth said he feels honoured to be part of the show.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to play Flight Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. I want to thank the makers of the show for believing in this material and spending the last six years from curation till release on what can only be called a dream project for almost all of us involved. I want to thank the Indian Air Force for giving us the permission to wear these uniforms," he said.

"Operation Safed Sagar" is directed by Oni Sen from a script by writers Sandeep Jain, Nikhil Ravi, and Barun Kashyap.

Actors Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Amrita Bagchi round out the cast of the series.

“This is such a special, special moment for us to be able to do a show, to be able to tell a story which sheds light on an event in history which has never been told before, and it really makes us so proud of the heroes of our nation,” Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said.

"Operation Safed Sagar" is produced by Matchbox Shots LLP, Feel Good Films. PTI KKP RB