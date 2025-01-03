Netflix unveils trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane's new series 'Black Warrant'

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Streamer Netflix on Friday unveiled the official trailer of "Black Warrant", the much-awaited prison drama series from filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Advertisment

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late cinema legend Shashi Kapoor, is making his series debut with the show, a dramatised adaptation of Sunil Gupta, former superintendent at Tihar Jail, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, “Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer”.

The show, also starring Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, will debut on Netflix on January 10.

The trailer sees Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, who with his two trusted fellow jailers, confront Tihar's notorious inmates and the entrenched politics.

Advertisment

The official logline states: "Armed with little more than grit and determination, the trio faces towering challenges within Tihar. This never-seen-before account traces the deeply personal stories of inmates, officers, and their complex dynamics. Will they be able to challenge the system and bring change for the better, or will Tihar change them?" Motwane, who earlier worked on Netflix's first India original "Sacred Games" and also directed "CTRL" for the streamer, has co-created "Black Warrant" with Satyanshu Singh, who also serve as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

The filmmaker said the series offered him an opportunity to explore a hidden world that is "tough, complicated, and full of contradictions".

"Sunil’s journey through Tihar Jail provided a unique perspective like no other to capture that complexity. The trailer is just a glimpse of how the series will peel back the layers of a world that is as brutal as it is complex as it is fun... I can’t wait for viewers to uncover the humanity and grit within this powerful narrative," he added.

Advertisment

"Black Warrant" will also feature special appearances from actors Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary and Rajendra Gupta. It is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media. PTI ATR BK BK