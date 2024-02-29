Netflix, YRF Entertainment release first looks of 'Mandala Murders', 'Maharaj', and 'Vijay 69'

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Streaming platform Netflix and production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday shared the first glimpses of their series "Mandala Murders" as well as films "Maharaj" and "Vijay 69" at the 'Next on Netflix' event here.

The three projects are part of the multi-year creative partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment. "The Railway Men", a series on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, was the first project under the deal which premiered on the platform last November.

"Mandala Murders", a gritty crime thriller, stars Vaani Kapoor in her OTT debut and Vaibhav Raj Gupta of "Gullak" fame as detectives trying to solve a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

"Be prepared to enter into the thrilling world of 'Mandala Murders' where the villain, victims, survivors and detectives are intricately and deeply connected to each other," the makers said in a press release.

Gopi Puthran, who serves as creator and director on the series, said "Mandala Murders" is a genre-bending crime thriller that will shock and awe viewers.

"We want to build as much intrigue as possible around the show before it releases. Hence, the first glimpse is specifically designed to heighten the mystery that shrouds 'Mandala Murders'. We're excited to invite the audience into this exciting world that we have created, which promises to take the viewers on an immersive, adrenaline-fueled journey on Netflix," said the director, best known for "Mardaani 2", in a statement.

Described as "an incredible David versus Goliath story", "Maharaj" is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

According to the official logline, the film narrates how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses.

"The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

"The period drama is an ode to mankind’s spirit to do good, to pursue and discover truth at any cost and to fight for humanity. It shows how one person’s will to affect positive social change can triumph over all evil and bring those in power to justice," it read.

Malhotra said "Maharaj" is set in the 1800s and inspired by true events.

"Get set to be mesmerized by a world of horse-drawn carriages, old-school printing presses, kaccha roads, beautiful traditions and a man’s willpower to do good. "We are beyond thrilled to present Maharaj that is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform. A story like this will resonate to audiences globally and Netflix is the perfect platform to take our story to the world," he said.

"Vijay 69", starring Anupam Kher in the title role, is a quirky, slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69. The comedy is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy for YRF Entertainment.

"YRF Entertainment has been committed to telling stories that are distinct and diverse. I'm thrilled that 'Vijay 69' is set to premiere on the biggest global streaming platform, Netflix. This will help our endearing story reach audiences across the world and pull at their heartstrings," Roy said.