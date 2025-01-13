Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ to premiere on Feb 7

Mumbai: 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' is set to premiere on Netflix on February 7, ready to reignite every ounce of passion, pride, and adrenaline that makes India-Pakistan cricket legendary. For fans of cricket in the subcontinent, there is no bigger face-off than India vs Pakistan.

The series explores the drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of the rivalry on the home soil of both nations with footage including nail-biting finishes, unforgettable sixes, and unforgettable drama.

The documentary not only delves into a thrilling saga of sport and history but also fuels the rising excitement to see what chapter unfolds next, making it as relevant today as it is timeless.

From untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI to legends like Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly, and with Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar spilling secrets, the series is a thrilling entertainment package with surprise appearances!

“Whenever India and Pakistan play, it is a battle — a war on the ground that both teams want to win,” said Virender Sehwag.

'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' dives headfirst into the matches that are truly “bigger than the ashes.”

The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world.

The series is set to release on February 7 on Netflix India. It is produced by Grey Matter Entertainment and directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg.