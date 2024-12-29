Never expected movie business to be at mercy of two OTT platforms: Sanjay Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as "Kaante, "Zinda", "Shootout at Wadala" and "Kaabil", has voiced his disappointment over how the movie industry is now at the "mercy of two OTT platforms".

While Gupta didn't specify which streaming services he was referring to, he said the rise of digital platforms had caused "the entire system" to collapse.

"Been in the movie business since I was a teenager. Been a director for thirty years. Never had I imagined nor expected that the entire system would collapse the way it has and be at the mercy of two OTT platforms. LITERALLY," the filmmaker said in an X post on Saturday.

The cause behind Gupta's comments remains unclear, but his post sparked mixed reactions online.

"So true," wrote one of the users.

"It's called disruptive change," stated another.

"Bring originality into Bollywood movies and things will start to improve," said the other user.

Gupta's last theatrical release as a director was 2021's crime action film "Mumbai Saga", starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

He recently produced "Visfot", headlined by Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, premiered on JioCinema in September. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS