Never thought I'd get to do even 10 films: Manoj Bajpayee on 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji'

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is looking forward to the release of his latest movie "Bhaiyya Ji", on Thursday said he is grateful he got the opportunity to star in 100 films in a 30-year career in the industry.

Regarded as one of the most dependable performers, Bajpayee is known for films such as "Satya", "Shool", "Aligarh", "Gangs of Wasseypur" as well as "The Family Man" web series. "Bhaiyya Ji", directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, marks his 100th film.

The National Award winner, who hails from Bihar, said there was a time he thought he wouldn't be able to star in 10 movies.

"I am lucky. I never thought I would get a chance to do even 10 films but I reached the 100-film mark. If you are consistent, Mumbai accepts you after some time. Everyone works hard and has their fair share of struggles. I am grateful to God and the audience for all I have," Bajpayee told reporters at the trailer launch of "Bhaiyya Ji" here.

The upcoming film is a revenge action drama, which also stars Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain.

Bajpayee said he hopes "Bhaiyya ji" changes audience's perception of the term "bhaiyya", often used to mock people belonging to north Indian states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"People from Bihar, UP, MP or Chhattisgarh are called 'bhaiyya' jokingly in big cities. We thought 'Bhaiyya nahin, Bhaiyya ji' was a good tagline. It means 'Don't mock, be respectful'. If our film works with your (the audience's) blessings, then everyone would like to be called 'Bhaiyya ji'," the 55-year-old actor added.

Bajpayee had originally envisioned "Bhaiyya Ji" as an "arthouse" film, but it was Karki who convinced the actor to go mainstream with it. It marks the second collaboration between Bajpayee and Karki after 2023's "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai".

"Manoj sir wanted to make it as an independent art cinema, but I asked him to give the film to me to make it larger than life. He enjoyed the narration of our story. I am bored of watching other actors in slow motion. As a longtime Manoj Bajpayee fan, I told him 'It's your time. People want to see you in this way'," the director recalled.

Hussain, best known for Anurag Kashyap's sports drama "Mukkabaaz", said she was initially intimidated by "The Family Man" star.

"I was scared and intimidated at first. I feel fortunate to be able to be part of this team. It's truly been an experience. Manoj ji is incredibly generous, large hearted... He never makes you never feel small or inexperienced. You feel like an equal," she said.

Vicky of "Kohrra" series fame, who is playing the main antagonist in "Bhaiyya Ji", said he always wanted to work with Bajpayee.

"(For me) Manoj ji was the top name to work with. I also wanted to share the screen with Irrfan Khan sahab but it was my bad luck that I could not get a chance to work with him. Playing a villain in front of Manoj ji was quite challenging," he said.

Former actor Shabana Raza Bajpayee, also Bajpayee's wife, is attached as one of the producers on the film.

"Manoj motivates his co-actors on all sets. It's like watching a workshop with other actors," she added.

"Bhaiyya Ji" is a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, and Vikram Khakhar also serve as producers on the film, slated to be released in theatres on May 24. PTI COR RDS RDS