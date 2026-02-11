Never thought it will not be easy: Actor Rahul Bhat on delayed release of ‘Kennedy’

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) "Kennedy" star Rahul Bhat says the film's team never expected that they will face any difficulty in releasing the Anurag Kashyap-directed film.

"Kennedy" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and received a seven-minute standing ovation. The movie continued to garner good response at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

But its release was stuck in a limbo despite a clearance from the censor board due to some issues with the production banner.

"We never thought that the release part would not be easy. We are actors, we've to do our part, and leave these big decisions to the people who are professionals like the studio producer, director, and they know these things much better.

"But as actors, we always want our work to be released. Finally, it's getting released and we are very happy and excited about that," Bhat told PTI in an interview.

“Kennedy” features Bhat in the titular role of an insomniac ex-cop, who finds himself entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after “Ugly” (2013) and “Dobaaraa” (2022).

The neo-noir thriller is slated to stream on ZEE5 from February 20.

“It's coming out on one of the biggest platforms of this country, and we are looking forward to the reactions of people. Whether people see it on the big screen or on ZEE5, we as actors are hungry for appreciation, as long as they see it and they appreciate it, we are like, ‘Okay, give it (love) to us’,” he said.

“Kennedy” also stars Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar and Abhilash Thapliyal among others. PTI KKP BK BK