New 'Scream' movie in development with filmmaker Christopher Landon

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (PTI) Christopher Landon will be tackling the seventh instalment of popular slasher franchise "Scream" for Hollywood studio Spyglass.

Advertisment

Landon, known for "Paranormal Activity" movies, "Happy Death Day", and "Freaky", will take over the directing duties from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking team Radio Silence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett stepped back from the project to focus on their original horror movie for Universal.

The duo, as well as third group member Chad Villella, will now act as executive producers.

Advertisment

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett had successfully rebooted the "Scream" franchise with their 2022 movie "Scream". They also directed the sixth chapter of the long-running series that came out in March this year.

The "Scream" franchise started with 1996 movie "Scream", directed by Wes Craven and starring Neve Campbell as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream.

Craven also directed the next three follow-ups -- "Scream 2", "Scream 3" and "Scream 4" before his death in 2015. PTI RB RB