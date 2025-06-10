New York Indian Film Festival announces collaboration with Sarod artists Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash

New York, Jun 10 (PTI) The New York Indian Film Festival has announced a unique musical collaboration with Sarod artists Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash who have composed an original score for the festival's promotional trailer.

The longest-running and prestigious US film festival dedicated to Indian independent cinema will celebrate its milestone 25th edition here from June 20 to 22, spotlighting "bold new voices, storied auteurs, and urgent narratives" from the Indian subcontinent and its global diaspora.

Marking its milestone 25th anniversary, the festival announced the musical collaboration with the sons of legendary Sarod Grandmaster Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

"We wanted the score to feel intimate yet expansive — like a reflection of Indian independent cinema itself. Just as NYIFF has championed bold voices for 25 years, we hoped our music could mirror the festival's ability to honour tradition while pushing boundaries. The sound is rooted in the classical idiom, but layered with rhythm and energy to speak to this moment," the brothers said.

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash bring to "NYIFF a profound musical lineage and contemporary flair, creating a resonant soundscape that captures the emotional heart and cultural depth of Indian cinema," the festival said in a statement.

The exclusive track, now featured across NYIFF's digital and social media channels, combines the "timeless resonance of the Sarod with cinematic percussion, evoking both nostalgia and anticipation for this year's powerful lineup of films," it said.

The 2025 NYIFF lineup includes 22 feature-length films — 18 narratives and four documentaries — spanning more than a dozen languages and regions. The festival also includes 21 short narrative and documentary films.

NYIFF 2025 will host the North America gala premier of the Anupam Kher-directed 'Tanvi The Great', which was premiered at the Cannes film festival.

The legacy of legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal will be honoured at the festival, which will celebrate its silver jubilee this year with a repertoire of diverse cinematic works featuring celebrated artists such as Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, James Ivory and Rasika Dugal.

Dr Nirmal Mattoo, Chairman of the Indo-American Arts Council which presents NYIFF, said that Amjad Ali Khan is not just a musical maestro but also a cultural beacon. "His sons Amaan and Ayaan are carrying that legacy forward with brilliance and grace. Their contribution to NYIFF this year is deeply personal for me. It is a beautiful testament to their artistry and to the enduring friendship we share. I am immensely proud to see their music uplift this landmark moment in our festival's journey," he said.

Suman Gollamudi, Executive Director of the Indo-American Arts Council, said the music of Amaan and Ayaan elevates the NYIFF trailer and the festival's message. "It sets the tone for a festival that celebrates legacy, experimentation, and artistic courage," he said.

In addition to its cinematic offerings, NYIFF said it will host two masterclass conversations with trailblazing voices in the industry. American filmmaker Smriti Mundhra will talk about her journey as a director and producer and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will share his insights on the shifting sands of Indian cinema and the intersection of art and commerce.