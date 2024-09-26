Newly-renovated Kala Academy to host International Film Festival of India: Goa minister

Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude on Thursday said the International Film Festival of India will be held in the recently renovated Kala Academy complex.

A team led by Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju visited the complex as part of preparations for the upcoming film festival, he added.

"The Information and Broadcasting ministry has given the green signal for IFFI at the Kala Academy. The technical team had suggested some changes, which are being worked out," Gaude said.

The four-decade-old building, located on the banks of River Mandovi, was renovated recently by the state government.

The building has been partly hosting IFFI since 2004. PTI RPS BNM