NGeorge Clooney admits he wants to protect his kids from Hollywood fame

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Hollywood star George Clooney says he wanted his children to stay away from the limelight and constant comparison, which encouraged him to raise them in France.

The 64-year-old actor is the father to the eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with his wife and the human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.

"We live on a farm in France...A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for (the twins), it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grownups and have to take their dishes in," he told US Esquire magazine in an interview.

He added, "They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France – they kind of don’t give a s**t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids." Clooney rose to fame with his role as Dr Doug Ross on the hit TV show "ER", which ran between 1994 and 1999. He is also known for his notable work in projects such as the "Ocean's Trilogy" and "Michael Clayton", among others. PTI ATR ATR ATR