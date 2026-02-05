NHRC notice to I&B ministry over allegation that upcoming OTT film title 'vilifies' caste group

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the wake of a complaint alleging that the title of an upcoming movie to be released on a web-based platform, "promotes negative stereotypes" and "vilifies a recognised social group", according to the proceedings of the case.

The story of Netflix’s crime thriller, "Ghooskhor Pandat", follows a character, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

The complainant, Sanjeev Newar, founder of 'Gems of Bollywood', in the complaint has alleged that the film contains "casteist and discriminatory content".

There was no immediate reaction from Netflix.

The title, which translates to "a Brahmin who is habitually corrupt and takes bribes," directly associates a particular caste with corruption and immoral behaviour, according to the complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission on February 3.

The complainant has further alleged that the title of the movie "promotes negative stereotypes, vilifies a recognised social group, and may encourage social hostility in a society already sensitive to caste tensions," the proceedings read.

Approving and promoting such a title allegedly "reflects gross insensitivity and disregard for India's social fabric," the complainant has claimed.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has "taken cognisance" of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it says.

The allegations made in the complaint, prima facie, seem to be "violations" of the human rights of the victims, the proceedings said.

"The registry is directed to issue a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint, inquired into, as naming of any community in such a derogatory manner may create hatred and cause unnecessary humiliation to the community or group and to submit an action taken report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," it says.

The complainant had sought the intervention of the Commission and appealed to take cognisance of the matter, and to "protect the dignity of the targeted group, and issue guidelines to prevent similar hateful stereotyping in digital and entertainment media," it says.