Nicholas Galitzine says he 'gave it all' in 'Masters of the Universe', wraps the film

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Hollywood actor Nicholas Galitzine, who portrays the iconic character of He-Man in "Masters of the Universe", says he got "role of a lifetime".

Galitzine, known for his roles in romantic comedies "The Idea of You", "Red, White & Blue", announced wrap on the production of the film on his Instagram handle on Sunday. He shared a post where he is standing behind the get up of his character.

Headlined by Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

While plot details remain under wraps, the story centres on Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular hero He-Man.

"Well, that’s a wrap on ‘Masters of the Universe'. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it," the 30-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work," he added.

Directed by Travis Knight, "Masters of the Universe" is slated to release on June 5, 2026. It is made from the script by Chris Butler, who came on board after the initial drafts were made by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

The upcoming film also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Sam C Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man and Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto.

It is produced by Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve.