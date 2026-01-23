Nicholas Galitzine-starrer 'Masters of the Universe' to release in India on June 5

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) "Masters of the Universe", featuring "The idea of You" star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, is set to release in theatres of India on June 5.

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film follows Prince Adam (Galitzine), who is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his world shattered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto), according to a press release.

The project is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Also starring Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy and Morena Baccarin, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios.

It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. PTI ATR