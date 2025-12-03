Nicholas Hoult, Daisey Edgar-Jones to lead Disney+ series 'Mosquito'

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) British actors Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones will play the lead roles in "Mosquito", an upcoming series from streaming service Disney+.

The comedy show comes from Tony McNamara, the writer of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 movie "The Favourite" and series "The Great", both starring Hoult.

According to Variety, "Mosquito" is described as a “sardonic look at a young couple’s relationship”.

Hoult and Edgar-Jones will portray Kate and Ed, a “recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present... all started by an intrusive mosquito”, as per the official synopsis.

“I’m thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around. I can’t wait to go make absurd comedy with them," McNamara said in a statement.

The show, which will stream on Hulu and Disney+ internationally, will start production in 2026.

“Mosquito” is produced by 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions and Hustle & Punch and is executive produced by McNamara, Hoult, Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Tracy Underwood and Daniel Pipski.

Hoult was most recently seen as the iconic villain Lex Luthor in filmmaker James Gunn's "Superman". He will next star in "How to Rob a Bank", a heist film from director David Leitch.

Edgar-Jones, who broke out with the 2020 show "Normal People" and then starred in films like "Fresh" and "Twisters", is currently working on the new adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel "Sense and Sensibility".