Nick Jonas dances to 'Shararat' from 'Dhurandhar', calls it 'new pre show hype song'

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Pop singer Nick Jonas surprised his fans and followers by sharing a video of himself on social media, dancing to the track "Shararat" from Ranveer Singh-starrer "Dhurandhar".

Jonas uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, which featured him alongside his brothers-musicians, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "New pre show hype song unlocked," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

"Shararat" is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas and has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev.

The filmmaker also left a comment on Jonas video. "New pre show hype song unlocked," he wrote.

The film has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. It has already crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

It revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals. PTI ATR ATR ATR