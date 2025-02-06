Nick Jonas lands in India to attend brother-in-law's wedding

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) American singer-actor Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra.

According to videos circulating on social media, Nick -- who is married to Indian actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- landed in the city today afternoon.

Priyanka's younger brother Siddharth is set to marry actor Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday.

Dressed in white athleisure with a cap, the singer waved to the paparazzi stationed outside the airport as he exited from the gates. He was accompanied by his bodyguard.

Just before he got into a car waiting for him, Nick, 32, obliged the shutterbugs for a few photographs.

Priyanka, 42, came to India last month along with three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and flew straight to Hyderabad before heading to Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor, who is based out of Los Angeles, has been sharing a series of pictures and videos from her brother's pre-wedding festivities like the mehndi and haldi ceremonies on social media.

Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr also arrived in India days ago to attend Siddharth and Neelam's nuptials. PTI RDS RDS RDS