Nick Jonas on Lollapalooza India concert: This was a special one for me in so many ways

Mumbai: Pop singer Nick Jonas has thanked fans in India for a warm welcome to his band's maiden performance in the country at the 2024 Lollapalooza India over the weekend.

The American singer, who is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, performed with siblings Kevin and Joe Jonas as part of their group The Jonas Brothers on Saturday at the two-day music gala that also saw sets by Sting, Eric Nam, OneRepublic, and Halsey.

Before flying out back to the US, Nick shared a heartwarming note for fans on Instagram on Sunday.

"Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @lollaindia.

Nothing better than kicking off 2024 with our first @jonasbrothers show ever in India at @LollaIndia. This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out. pic.twitter.com/o1v3tJnIS1 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 28, 2024

"This show was a special one for me in so many different ways. Thank you to everyone for coming out," the 31-year-old musician captioned a series of pictures from the gig.

Clips of fans chanting 'jeeju, jeeju' and Nick responding to them as he blushed went viral on social media.

Priyanka, 41, also reacted to the love her husband received in India.

"My heart, thank you Mumbai," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kevin, the eldest of The Jonas Brothers, also expressed gratitude through a post on social media.

"It's been a long time coming but we finally made it to India for an epic night @lollaindia! Thank you for having us Mumbai (sic)" he wrote.

For their performance at Lollapalooza India, The Jonas Brothers played a medley of their songs, including "Celebrate", "Sucker", "What a Man Gotta Do", "Close" and "Jealous".