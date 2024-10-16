Nick Jonas rushes off stage after laser incident at Prague concert, video goes viral

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A video purportedly showing American singer Nick Jonas running off stage after a laser was aimed at him during a concert in Prague has gone viral on social media.

On platforms like X and Instagram, many fans posted videos of Jonas' security threat incident from the concert, which was held on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic's capital.

He was performing with his band, the Jonas Brothers, which he formed with his siblings Kevin and Joe.

One of the videos, posted on Instagram by a user, showed Nick standing on stage when the laser was pointed at him.

The actor-singer, who is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, was seen alerting his security with a time-out gesture as he ran off stage and exited the arena.

However, his brothers Joe and Kevin remained on stage.

According to the caption on the post, security personnel identified the person who aimed the laser at Nick and removed them from the venue. The show later resumed.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, "Absolutely terrifying :( I’m glad he’s okay." Another user said, "Omg I’m so glad they are all safe." One person questioned the security arrangements at the venue: "How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?" "Dang. I’m so glad they’re okay! How dare they do that?" read another comment.

Nick has yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, the musician returned to social media after a two-month hiatus.

"Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall. #enjoy #imback," he posted on his social media handles.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on a world tour, titled 'The Tour,' spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The trek will see the brothers perform hits across five albums dating back to 2006. PTI RB BK BK