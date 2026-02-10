Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Varanasi' will be 'next big film'

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Pop singer Nick Jonas is sure his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure film "Varanasi" will be incredible.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, known for his acclaimed films including "RRR" and "Baahubali' franchise, the film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Nick said Priyanka has been shooting for the film for over 14 months. "Priyanka has been shooting for the last like 14 months on and off. It’s a South Indian film by SS Rajamouli, who directed 'RRR'. It’s his next big film. It’s gonna be incredible," he said in a podcast on Zach Sang Show.

“I think that you know Priyanka is the sister of the country in a way... I’m happy to be, you know, sister’s husband... so it’s a beautiful thing...Having an amazing teammate in my wife, just the woman that she is has helped me and my daughter, we've all benefited from that, and it's amazing to walk side by side with someone as brilliant as her," he added.

The film will release on April 7, 2027.

Besides "Varanasi", Priyanka will feature in "The Bluff". Written and directed by Frank E Flowers, the film will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.