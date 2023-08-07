Nick Thurlow of 'Moonlight' fame boards 'Vrushabha' as executive producer

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Nick Thurlow, whose executive producing credits include Oscar-winning films such as "Moonlight" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", has joined the pan-India bilingual film "Vrushabha".

Thurlow will serve as an executive producer on the movie, starring Mohanlal, Roshan Meka, Zahrah S Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the makers announced on Monday.

Thurlow said he is excited to be part of "Vrushabha", his first Indian film.

"As an executive producer, I will be looking into the different aspects of filmmaking including creativity. This is my first brush working in a multilingual film that too outside my country and I am absolutely thrilled.

"Every film is a new experience for me, giving me something to learn and with 'Vrushabha' I am sure the experience will be extraordinary," the executive producer said in a statement.

An executive producer's job entails helping new talent, offering financial guidance or lending their names to add heft to a project.

"Vrushabha", billed as India's most awaited epic action entertainer, is directed by Nanda Kishore. Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project, which is being filmed in Telugu and Malayalam.

With Thurlow on board, producer Vishal Gurnani said one can only imagine "the gigantic scale and grandeur with which our film is being made".

"'Vrushabha' is amongst the first Indian films to be made at a scale on par with Hollywood films, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nick's stature and credibility join Team Vrushabha," Gurnani added.

The movie, slated to be released in 2024, will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. PTI RDS RDS RDS