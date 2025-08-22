Nicolas Cage in discussions to lead ‘True Detective’ season five

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (PTI) Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is in talks to lead the acclaimed HBO crime anthology series “True Detective” in its fifth season.

Details about the upcoming season have been kept secret, but HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi told entertainment news outlet Deadline earlier this year that it will be set in the Jamaica Bay Area in New York.

Each season of the crime drama features a fresh cast in a new location, and revolves around the detectives investigating a major overarching case.

If confirmed, Cage will play the lead role of Henry Logan, a New York detective on the case at the centre of the new season.

"True Detective" has previously seen film stars including Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who led the first season in 2014, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in season two in 2015.

Two-time Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster headlined the show's third and fourth seasons, respectively.

The series has been the recipient of two Emmy Awards, with the most recent bestowed upon Foster for Outstanding Lead Actress for performance in 2024's "True Detective: Night Country".

Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor and is noted for his versatile and wide-spanning career, which includes titles such as “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Adaptation”.

In recent years, Cage has starred in a string of independent films including the comedy drama “Dream Scenario” and Osgood Perkins’ “Longlegs”.

Cage is currently working on Prime Video’s upcoming Spider-Verse series “Noir”, which will feature him as Spider-Man Noir. PTI RB RB RB