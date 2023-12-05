Nicolas Cage says he ready to quit films and 'explore other formats' of storytelling

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage says he would like to quit making films after three or four projects and "television is the next best step" for him.

In an interview with entertainment website Uproxx, the actor said he admires the space long-format storytelling gives to explore the characters.

“I do want to explore other formats. I am very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television. I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves.

"I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of 'Breaking Bad'. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see," Cage, 59, said.

The actor believes 45 years and 100 movies later he has said pretty much everything "I’ve had to say with cinema".

"I’d like to leave on a high note and say, ‘Adios.’ I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting... . I mean, I am going to be very severe and very astringent [sic] on the selection process moving forward," Cage added.

The actor's latest release is "Dream Scenario". The dark comedy fantasy movie is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

The film revolves around a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. When his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom.