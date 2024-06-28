Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Arcadian' to debut on Lionsgate Play

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's creature horror movie "Arcadian" will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play, the streamer announced on Friday.

The movie, directed by Benjamin Brewer from Michael Nilon's screenplay, will land on Lionsgate Play's platform on July 19. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the streaming service said in a statement.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, full of ruins and desolation, "Arcadian" stars Cage as Paul, a father who is willing to do whatever it takes to save his family.

"With their world infested with deadly alien creatures hungry for human flesh, they are faced with a challenge like no other. When Paul is fatally injured while putting up a fight against these creatures, his sons are forced to step in and fight every last creature on Earth, hoping for a better world for their family," the official plotline read.

Cage, known for his eclectic filmography which includes hits such as "National Treasure", "Con Air" and "Leaving Las Vegas", said he has been a fan of family drama movies like "Ordinary People" and "East of Eden".

"I'm also an admirer of horror and science fiction, and I thought, "Wouldn't it be interesting to do a mash-up?" Where you could have a family, particularly this dynamic where it's a father and two boys, which is really how I grew up. Sadly, my mother couldn't be around as much as I would have liked her to have been, so my dad did all the heavy lifting. And then you apply that (dynamic) to science fiction," he said.

"Arcadia' had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in March, followed by a theatrical release in the United States in April. The film also stars Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins. PTI RB RB RB