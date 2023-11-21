Nicolas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy'

Los Angeles: "The Great" star Nicolas Hoult will reportedly essay the role of Superman's arch nemesis in "Superman: Legacy", to be directed by James Gunn.

If the deal is signed, Hoult will join previously announced cast members David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan set to play Superman/ Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively, in the reboot based on the popular DC character.

According to entertainment website Variety, Hoult was one of the actors who was reportedly in the running for the titular role.

Gunn also confirmed that Maria Gabriela de Faria was recently cast as another villain, the Engineer, following the end of the actors strike.

Also part of the "Superman: Legacy" cast are Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).

The film is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.