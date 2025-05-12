'Nicole Kidman is a great actress' says Tom Cruise

London, May 12 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Cruise says his ex-wife Nicole Kidman is a "great actress", which made him suggest her name for "Eyes Wide Shut".

Released in 1999, the film was directed by Stanley Kubrick and revolved around Cruise's character, Dr Bill Harford, who learns from his wife, Alice Harford (Kidman), that she contemplated having an affair the previous summer.

Cruise recalled meeting Kubrick back then. "I flew out to his house, and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films," he told Sight and Sound magazine.

"Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role (of Alice). Because, obviously, she’s a great actress," he added.

The actor was so excited to make the film that he told the director, "Whatever it’s going to take (to make the movie), we’re going to do this." Cruise,62, and Kidman,57, were married between 1990 and 2001. They adopted two children during their marriage, Isabella "Bella" Cruise,32, and Connor Cruise, 30.

Kidman's latest work is "Babygirl". Cruise will next feature in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", which is slated to release in theatres in India on May 17.