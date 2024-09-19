Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis to star in Prime Video's 'Scarpetta' series

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (PTI) Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to star in "Scarpetta", the series adaptation of author Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling books of the same title.

Streaming service Prime Video has ordered two seasons of the show, which hails from Blumhouse Television, a press release stated.

Liz Sarnoff of "Barry" and "Deadwood" will write and showrun the new show. The first two episodes will be directed by "Halloween" helmer David Gordon Green.

The mystery thriller will follow Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), the Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover, according to the official description.

The show's cast also includes Bobby Cannavale as former detective Pete Marino; Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley; and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy’s daughter.

Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale will play younger versions of Kidman and Cannavale's characters.

Cornwall's crime novel series started with 1990's "Postmortem", followed by more than 20 books in the last three decades. The most recent installment was released in 2023.

Curtis, who won an Oscar for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once", said she has been trying to make a screen adaptation of Cornwell's novel series with her company, Comet Pictures, for a long while.

"I'm particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life. I'm also looking forward to playing Nicole's sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff's expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director.

"I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia's masterful storytelling. Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you, and a warning........there WILL be BLOOD," the actor said in a statement.

Kidman, who has been regularly starring in television shows, such as "Big Little Lies", "The Undoing", "Nine Perfect Strangers", "Expats" and "The Perfect Couple", said she is looking forward to bringing alive Kay Scarpetta on screen.

"I’ve been pursuing Scarpetta for nearly twenty years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be. I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her," the Oscar-winner said.

Kidman will executive produce "Scarpetta" for Blossom Films, alongside Curtis, Sarnoff, Cornwell, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber and Per Saari.

The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures. PTI RB RB BK BK