Nicole Kidman, Lulu Wang's limited series 'Expats' set for January premiere on Prime Video

Mumbai: Filmmaker Lulu Wang's upcoming limited series "Expats", starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo, will make its debut on Prime Video on January 26, 2024, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Set in Hong Kong, the six-episode show is based on the internationally best-selling novel "The Expatriates" by Janice Y K Lee, according to a press release.

"Expats" is set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong. It follows three American women-Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue), and Mercy (Yoo)-whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

The show also features Brian Tee as Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston as Hilary’s husband David.

Wang, known for directing comedy-drama films "Posthumous" and "The Farewell", serves as a creator, director, and writer for "Expats".

She has also executive produced the series in collaboration with Kidman, Daniele Melia, Per Saari, Alice Bell, Theresa Park and Stan Wlodkowski.