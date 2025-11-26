Nicole Kidman's forensic thriller series 'Scarpetta' set for March 2026 debut on Prime Video

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (PTI) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman's upcoming series “Scarpetta”, a forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell’s globally bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels, will debut on Prime Video on March 11, 2026, the OTT platform announced on Wednesday.

The show, which brings Cornwell’s titular medical examiner in a narrative that spans two timelines, is developed and written for television by Liz Sarnoff, best known for her work on popular series such as "Barry" and "Lost", according to a press release.

Kidman stars as Dr Kay Scarpetta, a brilliant but relentless forensic pathologist determined to be the voice of victims and expose the truth behind a serial killer, while confronting the possibility that a career-defining case from nearly three decades ago may come back to destroy her.

Set in the world of modern forensic investigation, the series examines the psychological strain on those who pursue justice at all costs.

The story moves between Scarpetta’s early years as Chief Medical Examiner in the late 1990s and her present-day return to her hometown, where she reassumes her former post amid a brutal murder investigation.

As she digs deeper, Scarpetta must navigate strained family ties - particularly with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, played by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis - and face old grudges and buried secrets.

The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose as Scarpetta’s tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson.

The dual-timeline narrative features Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale and Hunter Parrish as the younger versions of the central characters.

"Scarpetta" is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures and P&S Projects.