Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Kill' collects Rs 20.86 crore at the box office

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment's latest collaboration "Kill" has crossed the mark of Rs 20 crore at the box office since its releae on July 19.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. "On a 'bloody' good streak! 20.86 crore," the makers shared in a post on X.

The film made Rs 11.36 crore in its first week, Rs 7 crore during its second and Rs 2.50 crore on its third weekend.

The film follows the story of an Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). But, things go awry when the lovers find themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers.

"Kill" had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year where it was lauded by the audience. It was also the first runner-up at the Midnight Madness.