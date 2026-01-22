New Delhi (PTI): Actor Nimrat Kaur went down memory lane and shared a series of pictures from her film "Airlift" on Monday as it marked 10 years from its release.

Also featuring Akshay Kumar, the film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It was based on India's largest civilian evacuation, which led to the rescue of 170,000 Indians from Kuwait during the 1990 Iraqi invasion by businessman Mathunny Mathews.

Kaur, who essayed the role of Amrita Katyal in the film, shared a post on her Instagram handle. It comprised film posters and also had some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets.

The actor called the film's release nothing but "celluloid magic". "10 years ago today, this celluloid magic happened. The music, the moments, the love just keeps growing - as does my gratitude," she wrote in the caption.

Released on January 22, 2016, the film also starred Feryna Wazheir, Kumud Mishra and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

Kaur's latest work is "The Family Man" season 3, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 21. Created by Raj & DK, it comprised seven episodes. The series featured Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in lead roles, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.