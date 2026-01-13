Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mouni Roy conclude filming for series 'Hisaab'

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mouni Roy have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming thriller series "Hisaab", the makers announced on Tuesday.

The project, which will stream on Amazon MX Player, recently concluded filming after two elaborate schedules and has now entered post-production, a production said.

“The camaraderie between Nimrit and Mouni wasn’t just off camera, it strengthened their performances. Their comfort with each other added layers to the narrative, making their on-screen dynamic one of the most compelling aspects of the series,” the insider said.

Described Hisaab as a gripping murder mystery, the series will also feature Shaheer Shaikh, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra and Harman Singha.

Ahluwalia is best known for appearing in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss 16" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi 14". She was most recently seen in "Shaunki Sardar", which marked her debut in Punjabi cinema.

Roy last featured in the action espionage thriller series "Salakar", alongside Naveen Kasturia and Mukesh Rishi.