'Nine Perfect Strangers' season two adds Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin

Los Angeles: Actors Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin have joined the cast of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman's "Nine Perfect Strangers" season two.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Kidman is reprising her role of Masha in the sophomore season, which she will also executive produce.

In the Hulu show, Golding, Strong and Olin will feature alongside fellow newcomers Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander.

The details of the season two plot have been kept under wraps by the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is based on the book of the same title by author Liane Moriarty.

The first season, created by David E. Kelley and released in 2021, was set around a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The first season also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.