Nisha Ganatra to direct 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Indian- American director Nisha Ganatra will tackle the sequel to the 2003 hit "Freaky Friday" for Disney.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the first part directed by Mark Waters, are officially returning for the follow-up, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Freaky Friday" revolved around a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, who constantly argue. One day, their souls get exchanged and they find themselves in each other's body leading to hilarious situations.

Ganatra is best known for directing 2019’s "Late Night" with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thomps, and the 2020 film "The High Note" starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. She most recently helmed two episodes of Hulu’s "Welcome to Chippendales".

Curtis also confirmed the sequel on her Instagram page while posting a photo with Lohan. "DUH! FFDEUX!" the Oscar winner wrote in the caption.

Ganatra will direct "Freaky Friday" sequel from a script by Jordan Weiss. The film will be produced by Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr.

Lohan, who had taken a break from acting, made a comeback in 2022 with the Netflix holiday movie "Falling for Christmas". She was most recently seen in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Irish Wish” and had a cameo in the 2024 “Mean Girls”.

Her upcoming project is Netflix’s “Our Little Secret” alongside Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding.

Curtis, who won an Oscar for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” in 2023, will next star in the film adaptation of the popular video game “Borderlands”, co-starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. PTI RB RB RB