Nitanshi Goel makes Cannes red carpet debut, pays tribute to yesteryears actors

New Delhi: "Laapataa Ladies" actor Nitanshi Goel paid tribute to the yesteryear heroines of Hindi cinema with her Cannes red carpet debut look.

The 17-year-old actor wore a pre-draped ivory saree adorned with pearls. Her hair accessory had strands of pears with the pictures of the actors like Rekha, Vaijayantimala, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman, and late actors Madhubala, Sridevi and Nutan.

She later changed into another outfit which comprised a black corset gown adorned with floral embroidery. She had a black sheer trail stretching behind her.

The actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Friday. Her custom outfit was designed by Monica and Karishma, under their couture label JADE.

"Still taking it all in... Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking to the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream - thank you for all the love, always," she wrote in the caption.